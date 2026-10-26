Celebrating 26 years of innovation at the world’s largest schools’ rugby tournament, Howden Rosslyn Park National Schools Sevens (RPNS7s) and SOCS are proud to mark this pioneering partnership with an enhanced multi-year digital sponsorship — one set to elevate the tournament experience for players, families, and schools like never before.

As the official and exclusive sponsor for tournament software technology, innovation, live streaming, and video platform, SOCS continues to power the digital backbone of the RPNS7s. Since 1999, SOCS has delivered the fixtures, schedules, and results infrastructure that keeps the world’s largest schools’ rugby tournament running seamlessly. Now, the partnership is entering a new era.

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Looking ahead to 2026, SOCS will significantly expand its live-streaming capabilities, showcasing many more pitches than ever before. For the first time, viewers worldwide will be able to follow matches live from across the tournament — all through a platform designed with safeguarding and compliance at its core, ensuring a secure and inclusive experience for every supporter.

“Rosslyn Park National Schools Sevens is all about connection — between players, schools, and the wider rugby family. We’re proud to be using technology to bring that community even closer together, wherever they are in the world.” James Kershaw Naylor—Commercial & Product Director

This year also sees the launch of the SOCS Innovation Hub, a dedicated space near the main pitches offering tournament visitors a curated showcase of emerging sports technology and services. Operated by the SOCS Innovation division, it will be open to more than 10,000 weekly visitors, giving schools and supporters hands-on access to cutting-edge developments shaping the future of sport.



RPNS7s and SOCS are also introducing two major new initiatives designed to celebrate the game’s heritage and nurture its future.



The Hall of Fame Award will honour individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to rugby, with inaugural recipients drawn from those who have championed the rise and success of the women’s game. With girls’ teams first competing at the Sevens in 1998 — and following the Red Roses’ historic World Cup victory on home soil — the award highlights the progress and passion driving rugby forward.

The Young Rugby Ambassadors Programme will connect players aged 30 and under with the next generation of athletes. Through live events and podcasts before and during the tournament, ambassadors will share insights, inspiration, and advice to help young players thrive.



With more than 1,000 teams, 2,356 fixtures, and competitors from across the UK as well as touring sides from South Africa, the UAE, and the United States, the Howden Rosslyn Park National Schools Sevens remains the ultimate celebration of talent, teamwork, and sporting spirit.

“We’re incredibly grateful to SOCS for their long-standing partnership and support over the past 26 years. SOCS has played a vital role in helping the National Schools Sevens evolve into the world’s leading schools’ rugby tournament. Their continued innovation is transforming how players, families and schools experience the event. We’re excited to continue building on that legacy in the years ahead.” Izzy Lovell—Events Director at Rosslyn Park

Wherever you are, you won’t miss a moment of the 2026 Howden Rosslyn Park National Schools Sevens.

Tune in to Schools Sports TV and be part of the action as the next generation of rugby stars take to the pitch.