Will Van Reyk Future Learning Reformer

A growing concern of mine is that some of the newest and shiniest technology in education is actually the most backward looking.

When we hear about technology in schools, and especially AI, the claims follow a familiar script. AI will optimise learning. It will hyper-personalise education for every child. It will free teachers from workload and move students through content faster than ever. I have to say I am very dubious.

My concern is not simply that some of these claims may be overblown. It is that they take for granted the very thing that most needs questioning. To optimise something, you first have to assume it is worth optimising. Much of the current excitement amounts to doing what we have always done, only more efficiently: more content delivered, more recall practised, more marking turned around. There is in fact a real danger that we end up optimising for an education that is no longer needed.

That is why I think we need to go back to basics and ask what education is for, and in particular what it is for in an age of AI. After sixteen years in UK schools, and now working with schools across the country through Pedagogue, I am convinced this is where any serious approach to educational technology has to begin. The starting point should be a clear view of the education our young people will need for the future.

For me, that future certainly involves AI. Our students will live and work alongside these systems, and it would be a dereliction of duty not to prepare them. Being prepared for AI, though, is not the same as being taught by it. The vision of a chatbot tutor for every child, with the teacher reduced to a facilitator, misunderstands both what AI is good at and what teaching is. Students need to engage critically with AI as a normal part of their lessons, guided by subject experts who can show them what these tools do well and where they fall short.

“To optimise something, you first have to assume it is worth optimising. There is in fact a real danger that we end up optimising for an education that is no longer needed.”

Alongside AI literacy sits a whole range of human skills that deserve far more attention than they currently get. I was struck by this recently when reading PwC's 2026 Global AI Jobs Barometer, which analysed more than a billion online job adverts. One finding was about human skills and expertise becoming even more essential. The implications for entry-level roles are especially striking. In the entry-level jobs most exposed to AI, traditionally senior capabilities such as leadership, strategic decision-making and team-building now account for 52 percent of new skills required, compared with just 7 percent in the least exposed.

What does this mean for education? Students need fluency in AI, combined with a set of much more human skills: creativity, people skills, leadership, judgement and the ability to navigate complexity and ambiguity. So much of the debate about AI in schools is polarised, as if we had to choose between technology and humanity. It should not be an either/or. The challenge is to develop both explicitly, and to help students learn to combine them.

None of those human qualities is developed by a platform serving up the next question at the right level of difficulty. They grow through discussion and debate, through open problems, through feedback from someone who knows you and through the breadth of experience a good school offers in and beyond the classroom.

It is relatively easy to come up with new, AI-enhanced ways of what we already do in schools. The thing that is far more critical is for us to work out how to prepare our students for the AI world they will enter. Future-facing for me means having the courage to reexamine the fundamentals of education. AI is so much more than another tool. Its real challenge and also promise lies in the deeper questions it asks us to answer: what does it mean to be educated in the age of AI and how is that different from the education required before the launch of ChatGPT?