A featured contribution from Leadership Perspectives: a curated forum reserved for leaders nominated by our subscribers and vetted by the Education Technology Insights Europe Advisory Board.

Leena Dattani-Demirci Student Success Champion Student Success Champion Rethinking Student Success in a Changing Education Landscape

We often judge educational success through measurable outcomes: whether students stay on their courses, achieve qualifications and progress into employment or further study. These measures matter, but they only tell part of the story.

Students' experiences are shaped by belonging, finances, confidence, relationships and aspirations. Across different universities, I've seen how closely these factors connect. We are often better at measuring where students end up than understanding how they got there.

Creating Meaningful Opportunities Beyond the Classroom Students learn far beyond the formal curriculum. Parttime jobs, caring responsibilities and running small businesses can develop remarkable capabilities, yet we don't always value these experiences as highly as formal learning or prestigious internships.

Much of my leadership work involves bringing education and industry together to create opportunities that benefit students and employers. But who gets to participate? A student working evenings in a fast-food restaurant to fund their education may be developing valuable skills while having little time or headspace to seek additional support. We need to recognise that learning and reach students where they are, rather than expecting them always to come to us.

What Education Means for Students' Futures

With rising costs and financial pressures, students understandably want education to improve their prospects. Many educational institutions and employers already work closely together, but embedding meaningful experiences of work within the curriculum can be unnecessarily complex. Institutional processes, competing priorities and bureaucracy can make collaboration harder than it needs to be. Yet the curriculum is precisely where we can reach the majority of students, giving them opportunities to experience the world of work and explore different career pathways.

But we should also challenge narrow definitions of success. A prestigious graduate scheme is only one route to a rewarding career.

Education cannot simply be reduced to economic return. It should nurture curiosity, independent judgement and the ability to listen, question established thinking and contribute positively to society.

“Students' experiences are shaped by belonging, finances, confidence, relationships and aspirations. We are often better at measuring where students end up than understanding how they got there.”

How Education Can Advance Social Mobility

Having worked across different types of universities, I've seen how resources and personal circumstances shape opportunity.

We should absolutely be accountable for student outcomes, but there's a paradox: we can measure the right things and still create the wrong consequences. Institutions supporting students facing the greatest barriers may themselves have fewer resources. Judging everyone against identical measures without recognising different starting points risks reinforcing the inequalities we're trying to address.

We need to recognise how far students have travelled, not simply where they finish.

Education That Responds to Technological Change and Makes Learning Meaningful.

Online learning, virtual experiences and AI can widen access, but access doesn't automatically create engagement or belonging.

I'm also concerned about the informal learning we risk losing as workplaces become increasingly remote. So much is learned almost by osmosis: observing colleagues, overhearing conversations and asking spontaneous questions.

AI brings opportunities, but also questions about judgement, trust and independent thinking. Technology may change how students learn and compete for opportunities, but it doesn't necessarily create more opportunities.

Education needs to adapt, but we also need space to question, reflect and consider the consequences of change. Moving faster isn't always the same as moving forward.

What Effective Leadership in Education Looks Like

Much of my leadership has involved influencing change across academic and professional boundaries without formal authority. I've learned that trust and relationships often matter more than job titles. Leading teams also means giving people autonomy, addressing problems and having difficult conversations.

I see kindness as a superpower, not a weakness. It doesn't remove accountability. It reminds us that our decisions affect real people.

I've spent over 20 years in higher education and coached hundreds of students: those first in their families to attend university, international students making enormous sacrifices and people at career crossroads. Behind every measure of student success is someone investing their hopes, time and money in education.

If I've helped some of them build happy lives, whatever that means to them, that's a legacy worth having. Someone once described educators as being in the business of hopes and dreams. I still believe that's exactly what we are.