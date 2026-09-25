AI and the Human Future of Education

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Jonnie Noakes Educational Innovation Leader Educational Innovation Leader Rethinking the Purpose of Education

For most of modern education, we have assumed that success depends largely on acquiring knowledge and developing cognitive skills. Both remain essential, but the rapid emergence of artificial intelligence is forcing us to reconsider what an education is ultimately for.

For the first time, every pupil can carry in their pocket something approximating an infinitely patient tutor, researcher, explainer, summariser, translator and content generator. AI can write, code, analyse information, generate ideas and construct persuasive arguments in seconds.

The question is no longer whether pupils will use these tools. They already do. The more important question is what habits of mind and what qualities of character we want them to develop while doing so.

From Producing Answers to Developing Minds

AI presents education with a paradox. It can improve a pupil’s performance while simultaneously weakening their learning.

Pupils can now produce essays, notes, analyses and solutions that exceed their actual understanding. The result is a potentially widening gap between what a pupil can produce and what they genuinely know, understand and can independently do.

This gap matters because learning has always involved struggle. Retrieving knowledge, wrestling with a difficult problem, developing an argument, revising an idea and recovering from failure are not inconvenient obstacles to learning. They are the mechanisms through which deep learning occurs.

If AI steals that struggle too early, it risks creating an illusion of competence. The guiding pedagogical principle should therefore be simple: if the purpose of an activity is the thinking itself, AI should not do that thinking for the pupil.

This has profound implications for assessment. Unsupervised essays, generic homework and easily reproducible outputs tell us less than they once did. For this reason, many teachers are moving away from these methods altogether. We need to make thinking visible through in-class writing, oral defence, questioning, iterative drafting, collaborative problem-solving and the interpretation of unseen material. The process by which pupils reach an answer or write an essay may become as important for assessment as the final output.

Leading the Self in an Age of Intelligent Machines

Success and flourishing are not identical. The capabilities pupils need to thrive extend well beyond academic cognition. One important domain is the ability to lead oneself: to develop motivation, resilience, confidence, self-awareness, self-regulation and agency.

As technology becomes more capable, self-direction becomes more important. Pupils need to understand what motivates them and to connect effort with a deeper sense of meaning and purpose.

“AI presents education with a paradox. It can improve a pupil’s performance while simultaneously weakening their learning.”

Resilience is particularly important. The future is likely to be characterised by disruption, uncertainty and complexity. Resilience does not mean never failing or remaining unaffected by difficulty. It means learning how to recover and adapt.

Schools can cultivate this deliberately by maintaining high expectations, allowing pupils to take appropriate risks, normalising difficulty and teaching them that frustration is part of learning anything worthwhile. Confidence grows from experiencing challenge, persisting with it and eventually discovering: I can do this.

Human Thinking in Education

There is an understandable temptation to conclude that, because AI can perform increasingly sophisticated cognitive tasks, human thinking will matter less. The opposite may be true.

When information and plausible-sounding arguments can be generated instantly, epistemic judgment becomes crucial. Pupils need to ask, what should I trust? What evidence supports this? What is missing? What assumptions are being made?

AI can generate an argument. A human must evaluate it. It can provide an explanation. A human must assess its validity and significance. It can produce information. A human remains responsible for deciding what to do with it.

This raises the premium on the domain of critical thinking, interpretation, ethical reasoning and intellectual independence. It also strengthens the case for oracy. Explaining an idea clearly, listening closely, questioning another person’s reasoning and articulating how a conclusion was reached are powerful ways of making thinking visible.

Making Education Relational

The third domain is perhaps the most obviously human: our capacity to relate to others. Empathy, trust, humility, listening, teamwork, collaboration and the ability to resolve disagreements have sometimes occupied the margins of formal education. In an AI-rich future, they need to move closer to its centre.

The more our pupils interact with intelligent technologies, the more important genuine human relationships may become. Schools at their best are communities in which young people learn how to live and work with others, encounter different perspectives, negotiate disagreements and contribute to something beyond themselves. That means education must deliberately cultivate not only academic competence but human capability.

Preserving Educational Foundations

The arrival of AI does not require us to abandon the foundations of a rigorous education. We should preserve knowledge, scholarship, disciplinary expertise, high expectations and strong human relationships.

But other things will need to evolve. Assessment must change. AI literacy must become part of education. Character, self-leadership and interpersonal capability deserve greater attention. We need to move from content delivery towards the deliberate design of thinking, from compliance towards agency and from measuring performance alone towards developing lasting capability.

Ultimately, the most important questions raised by AI are not technological but human. What kind of people do we want education to help nurture? And what kind of society are we trying to create?

I believe that if schools can cultivate wisdom, judgment, creativity, moral imagination, empathy, responsibility and a sense of purpose alongside academic excellence, AI need not diminish what is human about education. It may instead force us to value it more clearly.

The central educational challenge of the AI age, I would argue, is not simply teaching pupils how to use increasingly intelligent machines. It is teaching them how to remain deeply, rigorously, thoughtfully and ethically human while using them.